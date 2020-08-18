Eros STX Global, formed through the merger of Eros International (EROS +2.2% ) and STX Entertainment, has witnessed significant increases in both new subscriptions and consumer engagement on the Eros Now platform amid the stay-at-home compulsion orders across the world.

For calendar 2022, Eros STX Global CEO Robert Simonds estimates 50M Eros Now monthly paying subscribers and ~$1B in revenue (assuming a normalization of the global economy and media landscape by the end of 2020); $50M in annual run-rate operating synergies and long-term EBITDA margins of ~20-25%.

The companies plan to work on the $50M expected in merger-related synergies, mainly pertaining to global content production and monetization, overhead streamlining and global tax benefits.