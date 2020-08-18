Partner Communications (PTNR +1.9% ) has reported total revenue of $223M (-1% Y/Y) in Q2 with service revenues of $178M (-4% Y/Y) and equipment revenues of $46M (+14% Y/Y).

Adjusted EBITDA of $58M (-7% Y/Y) at a margin of 26% of total revenue.

In the cellular segment, subscriber base increased by 32K and the churn rate remained stable at 7.5% while ARPU totaled NIS 51 compared with NIS 53 in the previous quarter, which reportedly reflected the negative impact on roaming revenues of the coronavirus crisis that resulted in significant international travel reduction.

The company ended the quarter with $190M in net debt.

Adj. free cash flows of NIS 44M, an increase of NIS 13M.

Q2 earnings call presentation

Previously: Partner Communications reports Q2 results (Aug. 18)