Apparel stocks are retreating after a brutal read from Kohl's on July trends.

Notable decliners include Nordstrom (JWN -11.2% ), Macy's (M -9.4% ), Children's Place (PLCE -9.7% ), Designer Brands (DBI -8.8% ), Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF -8.2% ), Capri Holdings (CPRI -7.0% ), Fossil (FOSL -5.2% ), Dillard's (DDS -6.8% ), Tilly's (TLYS -6.5% ), Boot Barn (BOOT -4.9% ) and American Eagle Outfitters (AEO -6.2% ).

Execs from Kohl's pointed to a deceleration in July sales due in part to the escalation of COVID-19 (cases, hospitalizations, deaths) seen in some parts of the U.S. during the month.

The biggest retailer of them all, Walmart, also reported earnings today and seems to have disappointed investors by exiting the quarter with normalizing trends.