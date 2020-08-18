An Indian court refuses to allow the reopening of Vedanta's (VEDL -1.1% ) south Indian copper smelter, more than two years after the plant was shut over pollution concerns.

Police in May 2018 killed 13 people protesting against pollution from the smelter, prompting the Tamil Nadu state government to shut the smelter.

A lawyer for Vedanta says the company plans to challenge the Madras High Court judgment in the country's Supreme Court.

The smelter in Thoothukudi accounted for more than a third of India's refined copper output before it was shut.

Vedanta is seeking to increase the size of a planned loan to fund the delisting of its India unit by as much as $500M, according to a recent report.