Mall of America CMBS loan commentary indicates forbearance pact: Wells Fargo

The Mall of America loan in a CMBS deal may report as cured in next month's remittance cycle, write Wells Fargo analysts Lea Overby and Michael Nunn.

The analysts cite commentary that indicates the special servicer has entered a forbearance agreement with the borrower.

The $1.4B loan, part of a transaction title CSMC 2014-USA, accounts for 15% of total single-asset single-borrower ("SASB") CMBS deals classified as 90+ days delinquent; its cure could take almost a point off the 90+ day rate.

SASBs currently report a 90+ day delinquency rate of 6.9%. That's up 2.4% M/M. Loans in 19 of the 296 deals that Wells Fargo has processed are now 90+ days delinquent.

The analysts expect the 90+ day rate in SASBs to decline as forbearance agreements come into effect and fewer loans switch over to special servicer. Currently, only 0.6% of SASB collateral is 30 or 60 days delinquent, signaling stability in the sector.

The Mall of America, located in twin cities suburb of Bloomington, MN, and owned by closely held Triple Five Group, missed at least three payments on its $1.4B mortgage this spring. The gigantic mall, comprised of 500 stores, partly reopened June 10 with reduced capacity at movie theaters and restaurants.

