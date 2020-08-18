For Q1, PotNetwork Holdings (OTCPK:POTN +32.0% ) reported revenue of $2.31M (-62.6% Y/Y); despite continued growth in CBD market, high competition create pressure on revenues.

Gross profit dipped 47% Y/Y to $1.35M.

Net loss stood at -$12.4K compared to net profit of $50K.

Cash and equivalents at end of quarter stood at $25.5K vs. $70.6K as of December 31, 2019.

"Today, we are continuing to refine and refresh our extensive product line and expect sales in 2020 to build month-over-month to a strong finish," president, CEO & director Kevin Hagen commented.

POTN expects to file Q2 earnings before the end of August.

