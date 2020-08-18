Natural Gas Services jumps (NGS +19.1% ) after Q2 earnings came in above expectations. The company says that despite of continued weakness in energy demand and volatile commodity prices, the company posted solid quarterly results.

Revenue decreased 12.5% Y/Y to $17.4M, primarily due to a drop in sales revenue (65.5% decrease) resulting from reduced compressor sales offset by increased rental revenue. Rental revenue increased 11.5% to $15.1M led by greater number of large horsepower units being rented.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 5.3% to $6.5M attributable to higher rental revenue and rental margins partially offset by lower sales revenue and lower sales margins. Sequentially, adjusted EBITDA increased 13%.