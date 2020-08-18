Nabors Industries (NBR -12.4% ) plunges after Citigroup downgrades shares to Sell from Neutral, citing weak outlooks for the international land rig market and the company's free cash flow.

Citi analyst Scott Gruber says Nabors is seeing a decline in active rigs within the key Saudi market, which is one of the reasons he expects the company's international segment EBITDA to drop by a third in 2021.

"While NBR has restructured to drive FCF, this headwind coupled with contract roll in the U.S. likely prevents healthy positive FCF in 2021," Gruber writes. "As such, we foresee the company making little progress to improve its leverage (at 3.7x but heading to >7x)."

Goldman Sachs cut Nabors to Sell from Neutral last week on concerns about the company's liquidity and balance sheet.

NBR's average Wall Street analyst rating is Bearish, while its Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating is Neutral.