Manheim says all major wholesale used auto market segments saw seasonally adjusted price increases in the first 15 days of August on a year-over-year comparison. Luxury cars and pickup trucks outperformed the overall market, while most other major segments underperformed the overall market.

Wholesale used vehicle prices were up 3.4% in the first 15 days of August compared to July to stay in a climbing trend.

Related stocks: Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG), AutoNation (NYSE:AN), Cars.com (NYSE:CARS), America's Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT), CarMax (NYSE:KMX), Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD), Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH), Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM), Avis Budget (NASDAQ:CAR), KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR), Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ).

Compare automotive retailer stocks side by side.