By combining Be Social with our three industry-leading PR firms (42West, Shore Fire Media and The Door), we have added tremendous capabilities, and cross-selling opportunities, to an already powerful group. We now have five of the six companies in place, on schedule, from the three-year plan we laid out upon joining NASDAQ in December, 2017," Dolphin Entertainment (OTC:DLPN +7.7% ) CEO Bill O'Dowd commented.

For Q2, the company reported revenue of $5.19M (-17.2% Y/Y) beats consensus by $0.7M .

Net loss of $2.94M, included non-cash items from net losses from changes in fair value of liabilities of $171M and debt amortization of $856.9K, vs. net loss of 796.6M (incl. non-cash items from net gains from changes in fair value of liabilities in the amount of $723.1K).

Operating loss stood at $179K vs. $1.2M in year ago period.

As of June 30, 2020, cash and equivalents stood at $12.6M vs. $2.2M as of December 31, 2019.

