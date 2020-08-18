Americas Gold and Silver (USAS -5% ) slumps to its lowest in more than a month after upsizing its previously announced bought deal financing to C$35M from C$25M.

Underwriters led by Desjardins and Cormark agree to purchase on a bought deal basis 9.1M common shares of the company at C$3.86 each.

The company plans to use the sale proceeds for the exploration, development and improvement of its existing mine properties, including bringing Relief Canyon into commercial production, and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Americas Gold and Silver yesterday reported a larger than forecast Q2 GAAP loss and a 69% Y/Y decline in revenues.