UBS thinks Home Depot (HD -1.2% ) did enough with its Q2 earnings report to see consensus estimates pushed higher by analysts.

Analyst Michael Lasser: "We believe HD saw broad-based strength across all categories and channels. Plus, its online business was likely very strong. We believe both DIY and Pro channels grew nicely. HD's transactions grew 12.3% and we calculate that its comp traffic was up 13.0-13.5%. This was likely driven by strength in seasonal categories such as lawn and garden. Plus, customers likely performed a number of smaller projects, driving up traffic. HD's ticket was up 10.1% probably supported by customer trip consolidation, big ticket strength, and some lumber inflation. Overall, HD's 2Q was strong and highlights the inherent momentum in the Home Improvement category. We believe this is likely to continue in the back half of the year, benefitting HD."

UBS keeps a Buy rating on Home Depot and price target of $300.

Bank of America sticks with a Neutral rating but points to strong longer-term trends. "Although home improvement spending in the coming quarter may decelerate amidst sequentially declining government stimulus/ unemployment benefits and consumer distraction/uncertainty surrounding the upcoming US elections in November, we believe that the longer-term tailwinds for the home improvement industry are generally favorable," reads the post-earnings note.

Meanwhile, Wells Fargo is also staying in the Bull camp on Home Depot. "We view sustainability of strong Q2 trends the largest needle ­mover for shares going forward, and considering recent improvement in leading housing metrics (turnover, etc.), de­urbanization, an extended stay­-at-­home lifestyle and lingering government stimulus benefits, we see ample levers supporting continued upside into 2H20," updates the firm.

It is not just the sell-side that is positive on Home Depot. The Seeking Alpha Quant rating on the home improvement retailer is flashing Very Bullish.