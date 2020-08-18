Apple builds out streaming radio to take on Spotify

Apple (AAPL +0.4% ) renames Beats 1 to Apple Music 1 and adds two new radio stations: Apple Music Hits and Apple Music Country.

Both stations will include exclusive original content and artists appearing as guests on the shows.

The radio rebrand comes as Apple fights Spotify (SPOT -1.9% ) on the streaming and regulatory fronts.

Earlier this year, Spotify filed a complaint with the European Commission accusing Apple of favoring Apple Music over rivals in the App Store.

Apple is building out its Services business to ease iPhone reliance. Services accounted for $13.2B of FQ3 revenue compared to the $26.4B in iPhone sales.

Yesterday, Apple TV+ launched its first bundle, which includes Showtime and CBS All Access.