For Q4, Highway Holdings (HIHO -6.9% ) reported revenue of $2.93M (-22.5% Y/Y) indicating sharply reduced orders from two of the company’s major customers; 30% Y/Y sales reduction from one customer alone.

Net income stood at $563K or $0.14/diluted share vs. net loss of $186K or $0.05/share in the year ago quarter.

Gross profit of $1.35M vs. $826K in year ago quarter.

Q4 and full year results indicate lower orders impact from certain customers experiencing soft product demand and the impact of a four-week shut down of the company’s factory in China due to the Chinese New Year holiday and government-required coronavirus closures in January and February.

Sharp cost-cutting initiatives, a rental subsidy, and the reversal of certain prior-year provisions partially offset the negative impact on financial results.

At the end of the year, total cash stood at $8.8M.

