S&P backs off after hitting intraday high

Stocks were briefly in record territory earlier, but the broader market pulled back on concerns about the retail sector.

The S&P is flat, the Dow is off 0.3% and the Nasdaq is up 0.3% . The S&P hit a new intraday high just above 3,395.

Breadth is toward the downside, with just three sectors in positive territory: Tech, Consumer Discretionary and Communication Services.

Disappointing numbers from Kohl's hurt mall-related stocks, while Walmart saying it exited the latest quarter with normalizing trends also caused jitters in the sector.

The SPDR Retail Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) is off 1.2%.

Retail analyst Stacey Widlitz says she expects "many many more store closings and many many more layoffs" with the cost of doing business "immense" and smaller players unable to cope with the cost.

Real Estate stocks are lower despite a jump in housing starts for July that was more than double what economists were expecting.