Total (TOT -0.5% ) says it halted production at its Dan Bravo platform in the Danish North Sea after Greenpeace activists climbed aboard to protest oil and gas exploration.

Greenpeace says it is calling out the "hypocrisy" of the Danish government in promoting itself as a proponent of developing renewable energy at the same time as it supports the country's oil and gas industry.

The Dan field produced 13K bbl/day of oil in June.

Greenpeace protesters boarded two Royal Dutch Shell oil platforms in the North Sea last October.