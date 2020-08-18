SinglePoint (OTCPK:SING -7.1% ) reports Q2 revenue decline of 53.5% to $0.4M.

The decline revenue was primarily due to the sale of hemp products executed to a distributor of ~$0.45M.

Consulting fees decreased to $36,921 from $94,059 last year.

Operating expenses totaled $0.84M vs. last year's $4.15M.

Net loss of $1.18M, compared to Q2 2019 net loss of $7.55M.

Cash at hand of $0.76M vs. $0.86M last year.

Company announced a $7.2M of stock offering on July 29.

