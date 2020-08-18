Ivanhoe Mines (OTCQX:IVPAF +0.3% ) has entered into a strategic partnership agreement with the China Nonferrous Metal Mining (CNMC) to jointly examine exploration, development and the acquisition of mineral projects, as well as considering production, smelting and logistics opportunities in Africa.

Among CNMC's portfolio of projects is the Lualaba copper smelter in Congo, which began commercial operations earlier this year.

Lualaba is the first modern, large, pyrometallurgical copper smelter built in Congo and is located about 45 km from Ivanhoe’s Kamoa-Kakula copper joint venture.

CNMC also recently began operations at the Deziwa copper/cobalt mine, a JV with the DRC’s State mining company Gécamines.