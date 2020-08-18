Endeavour Mining (OTCQX:EDVMF +1.3% ) has announced a 108% increase in indicated resources to 2.5M ounces at an average grade of 2.40 g/t at the Lafigué deposit, part of the Fetekro greenfield exploration project in Côte d’Ivoire

The deposit has a very low discovery cost of $7.50 per indicated resource ounce.

With over 2M ounces at grades above 3.50 g/t gold, it would make Fetekro Endeavour's highest-grade mine, in a country.

Endeavour is on track to reach its target of at least 10M ounces of indicated resources before the end of 2021.