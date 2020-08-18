Target (NYSE:TGT) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.64 (-9.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $20.11B (+9.2% Y/Y).

Analysts expects Comparable sales of +7.6%.

Over the last 2 years, TGT has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 15 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 13 upward revisions and 1 downward.