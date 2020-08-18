Lowe's (NYSE:LOW) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.95 (+37.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $24.27B (+15.6% Y/Y).

Analysts expects Comparable sales of +16.3%.

Over the last 2 years, LOW has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 23 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 19 upward revisions and 0 downward.