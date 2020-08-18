Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) is scheduled to announce FQ3 earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.29 (+2.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.43B (-3.4% Y/Y).

Expected adj. gross margin of 68.3%.

Over the last 2 years, ADI has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 20 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 14 upward revisions and 5 downward.