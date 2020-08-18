TJX (NYSE:TJX) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.15 (-124.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $6.58B (-32.7% Y/Y).

Analysts expects Comparable sales of -32%.

Over the last 2 years, TJX has beaten EPS estimates 13% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 20 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 14 downward.

