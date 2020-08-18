Kandi enters U.S. market with economy EV models

Kandi America is taking online reservations for the company's Model K23 and Model K27 EVs as part of its launch event today.

Kandi says the EVs are being offered as low as $19,999 for early buyers after a federal tax credit is applied and potentially even lower in some states with additional incentives.

The automaker is aiming at the economy segment of the EV market for drivers with short-distance needs. Driving range is estimated at 188 miles for both models.

The Kandi EVs look to be competing with the Chevrolet (NYSE:GM) Bolt, Hyundai (OTCPK:HYMLF) Ioniq Electric and Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) Leaf more than Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) Model 3.

Kandi expects to start delivering EVs in the U.S. during Q4.

Kandi America is based in Dallas, while the parent company is headquartered in Jinhua, China.