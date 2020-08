Avangrid (AGR -0.2% ) says it signed a power purchase agreement with Puget Sound Energy for clean energy supplied by its new 200 MW Golden Hills wind farm in Oregon.

Avangrid says Golden Hills will be its 13th wind farm in the Pacific Northwest and an important step toward realizing the company's nearly 19 GW project pipeline.

The company expects to complete the project, to be located near Wasco, Ore., by late 2021.

Avangrid recently reported slightly lower than forecast Q2 earnings and revenues.