L Brands (NYSE:LB) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.42 (-275.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.17B (-25.2% Y/Y).

Analysts expects Comparable sales of -21.4%.

Over the last 2 years, LB has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 16 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 8 downward.