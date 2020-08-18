Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.34 (-17.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $503.36M (-10.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, NDSN has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 6 downward.