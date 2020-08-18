Three mortgage servicing companies drop since government-sponsored enterprises Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA -0.2% ) and Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC -0.2% ) announced that a 0.5-percentage point "adverse market fee" will be applied to what the GSEs pay upfront to acquire many refinancing loans.

Though limited, the fee still may affect some mortgage lenders, especially those that have already specified a rate to a borrower on a loan that won’t move to Fannie or Freddie until after the fee takes effect in September.

The fee is also likely to be passed on to borrowers, which could pressure loan volumes.

Mr. Cooper Group (COOP -4.2% ) falls 10% since Aug. 12, when the news came out, PennyMac Financial (PFSI -3.1% ) drops 9.6%, and Ocwen Financial (OCN -6.9% ) slides 12%.

The largest U.S. originator, Rocket Cos. (NYSE:RKT) had slid 5.3% from Aug 12 to Aug. 14's close, but has recouped that loss today, rising 5.3%.

