Organicell Regenerative Medicine (OTCPK:BPSR +22.2% ) has partnered with Alternative Research Associates and Larkin Hospital in Miami, to initiate a Phase 1/2 trial against COVID-19 of its lead therapeutic candidate, rebranded as Zofin.

To date, a total of five patients have been treated with Zofin under FDA's emergency Investigational New Drug Program. Three of these COVID-19 patients were hospitalized, following treatment, regained complete recovery of lung and renal function. The other two were outpatients and both have shown significant improvements in all symptoms.

The objective of the 20-subject study is to investigate the safety and efficacy of perinatal sourced components for COVID-19, and is expected to commence within the next two weeks.