Accidentally wiring $900M to Revlon's lenders "could morph into a serious problem" with Citigroup's (C -1.5% ) regulators, writes Dick Bove of Odeon Capital in a note to clients.

As a result he downgrades Citi to Sell from Hold.

"To be clear, I am not interested in what happens to the $900M. I am interested in what the regulators are about to do about it," Bove writes.

Citi calls the mishap a "clerical error" and informed regulators of the problem quickly. "The question that arises is whether that will satisfy them [the regulators]. I do not believe it will," he said in the note.

Furthermore, "a payment error by the nation’s only truly international bank is likely to cause significant questions concerning the systems the bank is using."

He assumes that the government is looking into Citi's systems already.

Bove said he doesn't want to be invested in the stock "until there is some clarification."

His Sell rating is less optimistic than either the Neutral Quant rating or the Bullish average Wall Street analysts' rating (12 Very Bullish, 9 Bullish, 4 Neutral).