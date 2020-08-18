Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.97 (+58.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.66B (+41.9% Y/Y).

Expected Non-GAAP gross margin 64.6% vs guidance 66.0%; Non-GAAP operating income $1.36B.

Over the last 2 years, NVDA has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 26 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 30 upward revisions and 0 downward.

Recent earnings Analysis from our contributors:Nvidia: The Moment Of Truth