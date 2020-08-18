Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) is scheduled to announce FQ3 earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.34 (+13.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $894.23M (+4.8% Y/Y).

Expected Non-GAAP gross margin 80.2%; Non-GAAP operating margin 27.6%.

Over the last 2 years, SNPS has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 12 downward.