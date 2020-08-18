Freeport McMoRan (FCX +2.5% ) nearly matches its 52-week high as copper inventories in warehouses tracked by the London Metal Exchange fell 2.3% to 107.5K tons, the lowest since August 2007, according to Bloomberg.

Citigroup forecasts copper will hit $6,800/ton in the coming three months, lifting its outlook from $6,200/ton, citing likely progress on coronavirus treatments, U.S. policy easing and sustained strength in China's economy.

LME copper (HG1:COM) recently traded at $6,465.5/ton.

Other potentially relevant tickers include: RIO, BHP, TECK, SCCO, HBM, OTCQX:AAUKF, OTCPK:AAUKY, OTCPK:GLCNF, OTCPK:GLNCY, OTC:ANFGF, OTCPK:FQVLF

ETFs: COPX, JJCTF, CPER, JJC