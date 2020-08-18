China Biologic Products (CBPO -1.9% ) Q2 reports total sales of $111.1M (-18.1% Y/Y).

Gross profit decreased by 16.0% to $76.4M.

Income from operations decreased by 11.4% to $42.7M from $48.2M last year.

Non-GAAP adjusted net income decreased 10.9% to $43.4M.

Non-GAAP EPS of $1.11, misses consensus.

In April 2020, the company received approval from the Health Commission of Shandong Province to build a new plasma collection station in Yangxin County, Binzhou City of Shandong Province.

