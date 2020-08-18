For Q2, BEST (BEST +6.6% ) reported revenue of RMB8.42B ($1.2B), a decrease of 4.2% Y/Y, mainly due to dip in average selling price of Express business, partially offset by an increase in Express volume.

Among the segment, Express parcel volume rose 19.3% Y/Y, freight volume increased 28.9%; in supply chain management total number of orders fulfilled by Cloud OFCs increased by 28.5% while in UCargo number of registered drivers on the mobile app surged 141.9%.

As of June 30, 2020, BEST Capital had provided financing solutions to 12,373 trucks, 10.9% Q/Q increase from March 31, 2020.

Store+ recorded gross margin of 13%, improved by 2.5 percentage points Y/Y, while adjusted EBITDA margin improved by 2.6 ppts to -10.2%.

In the Global segment parcel volume in Thailand and Vietnam increased 95.3% and 54.3% Q/Q; it launched express delivery services in Malaysia, Cambodia and Singapore.

Gross profit increased 9.6% to RMB569.7M, due to improved operating efficiency resulted from continued cost reduction.

Net loss RMB30.9M ($4.4M) or -RMB0.06/share ($0.01), vs. net loss of RMB22.4M or -RMB0.05 in the same period of 2019.

EBITDA was RMB117.9M ($16.7M), vs. RMB122M in the same period of 2019.

Capital Expenditures stood at RMB424.1M ($60M) vs. RMB380.9M in year ago period.

As of June 30, 2020, cash and equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments were RMB5.14B ($727.8M), vs. RMB4.24B as of March 31, 2020.

Previously: BEST EPS beats by $0.03, misses on revenue (Aug 17)