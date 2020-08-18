BHP (BHP -2% ) says it plans to sell its 50% stake in the Australian Bass Strait oil and gas JV it owns with Exxon Mobil - who also is looking to sell its stake - in an effort to focus on its higher-value petroleum assets.

The Bass Strait fields off Australia's southeast coast have produced more than 4B barrels of crude oil and ~8T cf of gas over the past 50 years and now face a steep decline, but analysts nevertheless have estimated BHP's 50% stake in Bass Strait could fetch as much as $3B in a sale.

BHP might be able to sell its stake ahead of Exxon since it is not the operator of the field and thus might help attract more bidders, analysts say.

But "the main impediment to this deal is the abandonment liabilities, which are significant," Wood Mackenzie's Daniel Toleman says, referring to the costs of decommissioning offshore oil and gas platforms.

BHP trades sharply lower after reporting a drop in annual net profit, and investors may be disappointed with a $0.55/share final dividend that was below analyst expectations.