Mall and shopping center REITs take a hit after Kohl's warns that the resurgence of COVID-19 in some parts of the U.S. hurt July sales.
Walmart's comments about sales starting to "normalize" after stimulus funds tapered off also may have rattled investors.
Add on to that: chain store sales declined 2.8% Y/Y for the week ended Aug. 15, according to Johnson Redbook.
If retailers' revenue weakens that brings into question their ability to pay their landlords.
Shopping center names affected most include: Tanger Factory Outlet (SKT -5.2%), Site Centers (SITC -6.2%), CBL (CBL -4.3%), Brixmor Property (BRX -3.9%), Simon Property (SPG -4.0%), and Macerich (MAC -3.4%).
