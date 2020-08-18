Mall and shopping center REITs take a hit after Kohl's warns that the resurgence of COVID-19 in some parts of the U.S. hurt July sales.

Walmart's comments about sales starting to "normalize" after stimulus funds tapered off also may have rattled investors.

Add on to that: chain store sales declined 2.8% Y/Y for the week ended Aug. 15, according to Johnson Redbook.

If retailers' revenue weakens that brings into question their ability to pay their landlords.

Shopping center names affected most include: Tanger Factory Outlet (SKT -5.2% ), Site Centers (SITC -6.2% ), CBL (CBL -4.3% ), Brixmor Property (BRX -3.9% ), Simon Property (SPG -4.0% ), and Macerich (MAC -3.4% ).

Previously: Landlords brace for wave of retailer bankruptcies - Bloomberg (Aug. 6)