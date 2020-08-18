SQM (SQM +1.3% ) is seeking to ramp up lithium production despite environmental concerns, and says Chile could more than triple its lithium output by improving the efficiency of extraction beneath the Atacama Desert salt flats.

"No additional water or brine will be used for future expansions of lithium," Alejandro Bucher, SQM's VP of environment, technology and community tells the Financial Times.

Bucher says SQM plans to extract more lithium from the same amount of pumped brine by using brine earmarked to make potash fertilizer and using lower-grade wells.

Chile, the world's second largest producer of lithium, can raise its output through such methods to 300K metric tons of lithium carbonate-equivalent from its current capacity of just over 100K mt, Bucher says.

The company's expansion plan risks damaging the delicate balance between freshwater and brine water resources in the Atacama, opponents say.

Chile's environmental regulator recently abandoned its legal effort to defend SQM's environmental compliance plan it approved last year, a decision that could prove a setback for the miner as it seeks to expand operations.