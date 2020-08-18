ViacomCBS (VIAC -1.0% ) is in talks to sell its CNET tech news and reviews site to Red Ventures, a digital media holding company, and is discussing a price of ~$500M, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

After Viacom and CBS merged last year, the resulting media company is seeking to shed noncore assets to bolster its balance sheet and use the extra cash to focus on video streaming.

The two companies haven't reached a final deal and the talks could still break down, the people said.

ViacomCBS is also wants to sell book publisher Simon & Schuster, with the hopes of getting $1.2B for that asset, and its midtown Manhattan headquarters known as "Black Rock."

