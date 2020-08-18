William Hill (OTCPK:WIMHY) rallies after a positive note from Jefferies points to considerable upside for the British betting shop operator.

Jefferies analyst James Wheatcroft notes that William Hill has the highest share of the U.S. sports betting market share, but trades with no value for that business priced in.

Industry reports have suggested that sports betting volume has increased steadily over the last few months as the return of major sports in the U.S. has replaced badminton and South Korean baseball on the daily betting schedule.

Against that backdrop, Jefferies boosts its price target on William Hill to 330 pence from 305 pence. William Hill rose 7.63% in London trading today to 147.50 pence, leaving plenty of upside to the Jefferies PT.

One of the company's most important relationships is with Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR). The new casino giant also has a piece of the action with a 20% interest in William Hill U.S.