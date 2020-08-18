Westpac Banking (WBK -3.7% ) has scrapped its interim dividend, amid the coronavirus crisis, knocking its share price lower.

In Q3 update, the company said its core capital level had shrunk 1 basis point to 10.80% due to higher capital allocations to riskier exposures, a level close to the 10.50% baseline preferred by regulators.

Westpac said it booked A$826M in credit impairment charges, and increased provisions to cover for bad debts, amid rising mortgage stress, customer downgrades and delinquencies were increasing.

The bank reported cash earnings of A$1.32B, above the first-half average as coronavirus-related impairment charges eased. However, net interest margin, was 8 basis points below the first-half average, hurt by record low rates.

Number of mortgages that had been deferred by customers had fallen from a peak of 135k to 78k, it expects about half of its customers with deferred loans to return to making payments.