In a fresh note posted today, Evercore ISI stays cautious on Nordic American Tanker (NAT -3.7% ) after taking in the company's Q2 earnings report.

The analyst team feels there is little doubt that 2020 will be a good year for Nordic due to the strong spot rates and earnings for the first half, but thinks the H2 outlook is far less favorable.st

"At our current spot rate forecast of $14,000/day for 3Q, NAT will lose $0.10/share and its 3Q dividend will fall back to a penny or two. With the shares trading at a large premium to the peer group owing to its generous 1H20 payouts and retail-heavy investor base, a 90% sequential decline in the dividend is likely to be a negative catalyst."

Evercore keeps an Underperform rating on NAT, which runs counter to the Wall Street consensus rating.