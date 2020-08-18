A hearing is set for October 29 where Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA -13.8% ) (through Cephalon) and AbbVie (ABBV -0.5% ) unit Allergan (through Actavis) will face charges from the New York State Department of Financial Services (DFS) over their respective roles in the opioid epidemic.

The statement from Governor Cuomo alleges that each company "knowingly furthered false narratives to legitimize dangerously powerful opioid products" for pain management.

TEVA was already reeling from a U.S. Department of Justice lawsuit over $300M of alleged kickbacks to drive sales of MS drug Copaxone.