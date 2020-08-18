Comments this morning by Walmart execs on the retail giant seeing "normalizing" trends appears to have created a ripple effect in the sector.

Dollar General (DG -0.5% ), Dollar Tree (DLTR -1.1% ), Five Below (FIVE -1.1% ), Ulta Beauty (ULTA -2.7% ), Big Lots (BIG -3.8% ), Ross Stores (ROST -2.4% ), TJX Companies (TJX -2.7% ) and Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings (OLLI -2.4% ) all trade lower on the day.

Investors may be sizing up if some of the pantry-loading trends of Q2 and stimulus spending may be letting up.

