Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) COO Sheryl Sandberg says the platform would remove a post by President Trump if it violated company standards.

Sandberg, speaking on MSNBC: "When the president violates our hate speech standards or gives false information about voter suppression or coronavirus, it comes down."

Sandberg was responding to a question about how Facebook will handle Trump's content leading up to the November election.

Earlier this year, Facebook employees criticized the company for failing to moderate a Trump post saying, "When the looting stats, the shooting starts." Facebook later took down a video Trump shared that claimed children are "almost immune" from the coronavirus.

Last week, Facebook launched a Voting Information Center for accurate voting information.

