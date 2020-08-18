Kevin Hartz is a tech investor who co-founded Eventbrite (NYSE:EB), and has backed companies like Airbnb and Uber.

"Just as we saw in the ’70s and ’80s, venture capital start to grow and in the ’90s really take off, we see the same with SPACs," he tells the FT after his "one" last night came public with the sale of 20M units at $10 each. Goldman Sachs was the offering's underwriter.

The SPAC will trade on the NYSE under the symbol "AONE."

Speaking to Bloomberg, Hartz says his plan is "Amazonify the economics [of SPACs] ... Drive out the carpetbaggers and bring those in that want to find great, durable companies and grow with them."

