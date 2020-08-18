RWE (OTCPK:RWEOY -2.9% ) has launched share issue to support its expansion into renewable energy, with part of the proceeds to pay for its $480M Nordex acquisition.

The capital increase, represents an increase of 10% in RWE’s equity, and will be placed with institutional investors via an accelerated bookbuilding process.

The bookrunner on the deal said investors had put in enough orders to sell the entire offering at €32.55/share, a 5% discount to RWE’s market price - valuing the capital hike at around €2B.

The company wants to increase its renewables portfolio to more than 13B GW and invest a total of €5B by the end of 2022.