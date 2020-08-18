The housing market could be the engine that leads the U.S. economy out of recession as record-low interest rates spur demand.

Housing starts illustrated the V-shaped recovery in the sector that many were hoping for. Groundbreaking on new homes soared 22.6% in July to a seasonally-adjusted annual rate of 1.496M. Building permits, an indication of future demand, climbed 18.8% to 1.495M. On average, economists predicted that starts rose to 1.24M and permits rose to 1.32M.

The Northeast was the strongest region, up 33% from June. The South also showed strength, rising 33%, even at a time when the area was seeing a spike in COVID-19 infections.

People are relocating from urban areas, which is helping demand, while record low mortgage rates are also encouraging refinancing and buying. A 30-year fixed rate mortgage can be had at a rate as low as below 2.5%. The 30-year Treasury yield is at 1.4%.

Yesterday the National Association of Home Builders said its measure of homebuilding confidence jumped to a record high.

“Housing as a share of GDP came in at the highest level since 2007 during the second quarter,” Yelena Maleyev, associate economist at Grant Thornton, wrote in a research note. “Much of that can be attributed to the composition: Housing was stable while other spending was down significantly.”

“We expect housing to ride a wave into the third quarter, which could prove even stronger,” Maleyev said. “That is assuming that the federal aid needed for millions of households comes through soon. It is worth repeating that the housing market could be the driver out of this recession, with the necessary support.”

Homebuilding stocks are rising modestly in response to the bullish data. Toll Brothers (TOL, +1.5% ), Lennar (LEN, +0.6% ) and D.R. Horton (DHI, +0.3% ) are all gaining.

D.R. Horton receives the top ranking in the sector, tied with Meritage Homes (MTH, +0.1% ), according to Quant Ratings. Both stocks receive strong grades across the board. Meritage shows a little comparative weakness in growth, while D.R. Horton gets a lower mark for value.