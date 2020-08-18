SPAC Northern Genesis Acquisition (NGA) has priced its initial public offering of 30M units at $10/unit.

The units kicked-off trading today on the New York Stock Exchange.

Each unit consists of one common stock and one-half of one redeemable warrant, each whole warrant exercisable to purchase one common stock at $11.50/share.

Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional 4.5M units.

The company is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.