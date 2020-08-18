Electronic Arts (EA +1.4% ) is rebranding its game subscription offerings to simplify, and adding a new platform.

The company's EA Access and Origin Access Basic will become EA Play, and Origin Access Premier is now EA Play Pro.

Meanwhile, on Aug. 31, EA Play will launch on its fourth platform: Steam for PC.

Along with maintaining the existing perks (such as game trials and digital purchase discounts), the videogame maker is promising more benefits to come to the service, including in-game challenges and monthly reward drops.

EA Play members can try out selected new releases for up to 10 hours, and saved progress in case of purchase, so players can resume where the trial left off. And a 10% discount applies to Season Passes, points packs and downloadable content.

EA Play costs $4.99/month; EA Play Pro is $14.99/month or $99.99/year.